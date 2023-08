Occupiers declare explosions on 2 bridges in Kherson Region. 1 leads to Crimea, the other to Arabatska Spit

Russian invaders and collaborators said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had allegedly struck two bridges in the south of the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region. It is reported that it is about bridges in the areas of Chonhar and Henichesk.

This follows from reports by collaborators and a number of Telegram channels.

Volodymyr Saldo, a collaborator and head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region wrote on Telegram about the explosion on the bridge over the Tonka Strait.

This bridge connects the Kherson Region with the Arabatska Spit. It is located south of the temporarily occupied Henichesk.

Saldo also reported that the Ukrainian military made several strikes with Storm Shadow missiles on the Chonhar bridge.

The collaborator admitted that the bridge near Chonhar was damaged as a result of the impact.

He also published several photos taken on the Chonhar bridge after the missiles landed.

Telegram channels also publish photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses of missile strikes on bridges.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 29, the AFU launched a missile attack on a railway bridge in the area of temporarily occupied Chonhar.

Satellite images and photos of a railway bridge damaged as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian military appeared on the Internet later.

In the second half of June, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Chonhar bridge. Then the occupiers recognized its damage and declared the need for repairs.