Almost 10% of Ukrainian bridges are in disrepair, including the Paton Bridge and the Metro Bridge in Kyiv. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Preliminary conclusions of the commission indicate that almost 10% of Ukrainian bridge structures are in disrepair. Among them are two large bridges with high traffic intensity, which are located in Kyiv. We are talking about the bridge named after Ye. Paton and the Metro Bridge," the message says.

It is reported that on July 13, a meeting of the commission for the inspection of bridge structures was held, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As of July 13, the commission received data on 22,454 bridges, at the same time there is no information about more than 6,000 objects, it is currently unknown in what condition they are.

"The first analysis of technical documentation and bridge inspection acts showed a critical situation with the state of bridge structures in Ukraine. This is an unacceptable situation for the physical security of Ukrainians, as well as the defense capability and economy of Ukraine as a whole," Kubrakov emphasized.

He instructed to immediately begin a survey of emergency bridges that belong to extracurricular and located across large rivers.

Kubrakov noted that the task of the commission is to find out as soon as possible the real state of affairs and prepare appropriate proposals for systematic solution of problems and preventing them in the future.

It is reported that from July 14, experts of the commission will begin a visual and instrumental survey of bridge structures that are in disrepair.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 23 on the results of shelter surveys. By this decree, in particular, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to create a commission to check the condition of bridge structures.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the NSDC decided to check bridges throughout the country, the situation is difficult in Kyiv in particular.

On June 27, the Cabinet of Ministers created a commission headed by Kubrakov to check the condition of bridges.