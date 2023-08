During retreat, occupiers mine almost everything, even bodies of their dead comrades – Reuters

Servicemen of the Russian occupation army leave a large number of mines during the retreat from the positions. They can be found in doors, boxes, children's toys, and even the corpses of their soldiers.

This is reported by the Reuters agency with reference to a serviceman of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, who is engaged in demining.

The agency's journalists spoke with a 47-year-old Ukrainian sapper, Volodymyr, who performs one of the most dangerous jobs in this war: defusing mines left by the Russians.

According to him for people like him, every day is associated with mortal risk because the Russians leave behind a large number of mines.

"Every day, we lose one sapper - injured or killed. This is a dangerous job. And regardless of whether a whole brigade advances or 12 people go on a mission, the sappers are always the first to go. It is very dangerous," the agency quotes the words of the sapper.

The serviceman said that once at a position left by the Russians, sappers discovered two corpses of the occupiers, unnaturally lying on top of each other.

This alerted the sappers, and they asked other servicemen not to touch the occupants' bodies until they themselves checked them with a "kitten" - a special hook used during demining.

It turned out that the retreating occupiers had left an anti-personnel mine under the bodies of their fallen comrades.

"It exploded and tore both of them apart, but we, thank God, remained intact," the Ukrainian military officer said.

He added that the Russians partially exchange the bodies of dead soldiers because they know that Ukrainian medical evacuation teams also take the bodies of dead enemies from the battlefield.

As earlier reported, the large number of minefields that the Russians created along the front line in the south of Ukraine caused the slow pace of the counteroffensive of the AFU.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the occupiers had created 200,000 square kilometers of minefields. This strongly affects the speed of advancement of the Ukrainian military.

According to Western media, the Ukrainian military received only 15% of the demining equipment that Ukraine requested from the US and its allies before the counteroffensive.