Explosions take place in Sevastopol at night

Overnight into July 16, explosions rang out in Sevastopol. They were followed by shooting. The occupiers claim that the city's anti-aircraft defenses worked successfully.

This follows from statements by some propaganda Telegram channels.

Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator and representative of the occupation authorities in the Zaporizhzhia Region, stated that air defense was operating in Sevastopol.

His "colleague," the so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that the air defense was working on Ukrainian UAVs in the area of Chersonesos, Sevastopol Bay, and Balaklava. Later, he announced an attack by surface drones.

Later, Rozvozhaev began to claim that all UAVs were shot down.

Razvozhaev later said that another drone was shot down near Cape Manhanari.

