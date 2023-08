On the morning of August 3, the Russian occupiers carried out two shelling of the center of Kherson, the enemy targeted the territory of the city's architectural monument - the Orthodox church - and the trolleybus. The number of injured has increased to 8.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

So, according to the investigation, on August 3, around 07:00 a.m., Russian troops once again shelled the city of Kherson. Then the trolleybus came under artillery fire. Three of its passengers and another civilian, who was on the street at the time of the shelling, were injured.

In addition, the enemy targeted the territory of the city's architectural monument - the Orthodox church. During the extinguishing of the fire, the enemy struck again - four employees of the State Emergency Service were injured.

It is noted that data on the number of injured as a result of the morning attack are being clarified.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

