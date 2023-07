The aggressor state, Russia, threatened to bomb the German tank factory, which the German concern Rheinmetall is going to build in Ukraine.

This is reported by the German Bild.

"The fact that the German arms company Rheinmetall is building a factory in Ukraine contradicts the Kremlin. Now the Russian Foreign Ministry is commenting and threatening the German company. In other words: Russia is threatening Rheinmetall to bomb its tank factory," the message said.

The publication notes that the representative of the Kremlin, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said that "the Rheinmetall armored vehicles plant will become a legitimate target in Ukraine if it is built."

Bild recalls that Rheinmetall is establishing a production complex in Ukraine with the Ukrainian state-owned company Ukroboronprom and will have a majority stake in the joint venture to manufacture ammunition and armored vehicles and produce up to 400 main battle tanks per year.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said he wants to protect the plant from Russian attacks with air defenses manufactured by Rheinmetall.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March, the German publication Der Spiegel reported that Rheinmetall was negotiating the creation of a tank plant in Ukraine.

At the beginning of May 2023, the German publication Handelsblatt reported with reference to its own sources that Rheinmetall and the Ukrainian concern Ukroboronprom signed a contract to create an enterprise in Ukraine.

On July 10, Armin Papperger said that the German concern Rheinmetall intends to open a plant for the production of armored vehicles on the territory of Ukraine. According to the company's plans, the enterprise should be operational in about three months.