Zelenskyy agrees with Scholz about additional Patriot launchers and missiles for them

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on additional Patriot launchers and missiles for them. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Continued the conversation about security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO with Chancellor Scholz. Thank you for your support! There is an agreement on additional Patriot launchers and missiles for them from Germany. This is very important for protecting life in Ukraine from Russian terror!" he said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Germany's readiness for long-term support for Ukraine and protection of freedom.

He noted that long-term support programs are the best signal to everyone in the world that Europe will remain a space of security and peace.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, it became known earlier that as part of a new large aid package worth almost EUR 700 million, Germany will transfer two Patriot launchers to Ukraine.

In June, Zelenskyy said that not a single Patriot air defense system had been destroyed in Ukraine.

Ukraine has received only two Patriot divisions since the start of the full-scale invasion. The division consists of a command center, a radar station and up to eight launchers.