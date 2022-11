Lukashenko threatens Ukraine with "complete destruction" if it does not go to peace talks

The self-proclaimed leader of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "must stop" and go to peace talks with the aggressor country Russia, otherwise the country will face "complete destruction."

He has said this to the Russian mass media about this, Telegram channel Pool of the First reports.

"Everything is in the hands of Ukraine. Not because I want to push this topic on Zelenskyy and Ukraine. In fact, everything is now in the hands of Ukraine. If they do not want the death, moreover, in huge numbers, of people. It is difficult, difficult, difficult, but it must be stopped, it must be stopped because what will follow is the complete destruction of Ukraine... It is not that Putin said long before the "operation" that this would threaten the loss of statehood - it would be the destruction of Ukraine," Lukashenko assures.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 10, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, said that he was aware of alleged preparations for an attack on Belarus by Ukraine.

On October 10, the Minister of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, said that Belarus is not going to war with Ukrainians and other peoples unless there are provocations and "wrong actions."

On October 17, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Valery Revenko, said that Russia will transfer up to 9,000 personnel, about 400 units of ground equipment, and up to 100 artillery guns to the territory of Belarus.

On October 16, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the arrival of the aviation component of the troops of the so-called allied state.