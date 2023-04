The Russian occupiers carried out an air raid on the village of Novoyehorivka in the Svatove District of the Luhansk Region. Three people were killed, and one more was injured.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor.

Thus, due to the Russian bombardment of the village of Novoyehorivka in the Svatove District, three civilians were killed, and one received shrapnel wounds to the neck, arms, and legs.

It is reported that a woman born in 1977 was hospitalized in Kharkiv.

"Yesterday, an enemy projectile hit a private house where people were staying, and a fire broke out. Unfortunately, due to heavy artillery fire, it was impossible to save people from under the burning rubble," the message reads.

Lysohor noted that in recent days, the enemy has been using tactical aviation almost continuously to bomb de-occupied settlements of the Svatove District.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military told what Russian equipment is being burned in the Luhansk Region and showed how they do it.

Meanwhile, the Russians forbade the residents of Troyitske to leave the village and began searching their homes.