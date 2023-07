Emmanuel Bonne, an adviser to the French president on foreign policy, claims that China supplies military equipment to the Russian Federation.

This is reported by CNN.

When asked if there was evidence that China was supplying Russia with military equipment, he said, "there are signals that China is doing things that we don't want it to do."

When a journalist directly asked if Russia receives weapons from China, Bonne replied: "Well... military equipment... as far as we know, they supply Russia in significant quantities."

However, unnamed French officials said Bonne was referring to both dual-use technology and non-lethal aid such as helmets and body armor.

"Most of all, we need China to hold back. We need them to understand that Ukraine is a conflict on a global scale and that we fundamentally cannot let Ukraine lose. And what is at stake for us in Ukraine is much more than, as you know, the sovereignty of Ukraine. It is about stability in the world," Bonne emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian troops are using Chinese missiles from Iran against Ukraine.

On February 22, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China is not considering sending weapons to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

On February 21, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that the conflict in Ukraine is "getting out of control."

On February 19, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that China is discussing the possibility of providing Russia with lethal military aid to support its aggression in Ukraine.