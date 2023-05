On the morning of May 18, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation struck the Khmelnytskyi Region, there is a hit on the infrastructure. There are no injuries.

It was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

"This morning, during the air raid, the enemy struck the Khmelnytskyi Region. A series of explosions rang out. Air defense forces worked. In addition, unfortunately, there is a hit in the infrastructure of the Khmelnytskyi district. There are no injuries," the report said.

It is noted that the destruction information is being established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night, the aggressor country launched a rocket attack on the capital for the ninth time since the beginning of May, carrying out an attack from strategic bombers Tu-95MS, Tu-160 from the Caspian region. In Kyiv, air defense worked, but the debris caused a fire in the Darnytskyi District. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries due to the fall of debris.

In addition, the police of the Kyiv Region showed the discovered wreckage of a downed Russian missile. It is noted that currently no significant destruction has been recorded, there are no injured persons.