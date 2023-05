In the Khmelnytskyi Region, as a result of enemy shelling, a hit on critical infrastructure was recorded, there are injured people, damaged buildings and houses. The Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration and the mayor of the regional center Oleksandr Semchyshyn reported this.

"Unfortunately, we have a hit on critical infrastructure. The facility is located outside the settlements. Remain calm. The relevant services are working. Individual trains today will follow a modified schedule. Details later,” stated the message of the leadership of the regional administration.

In turn, Oleksandr Semchyshyn noted: “...as a result of explosive waves in Khmelnytskyi, educational institutions, medical institutions, administrative buildings, industrial facilities, multi-storey and individual residential buildings were damaged. There are injured and wounded residents of the community. The number is being specified."