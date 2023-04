Body Of Another Child Found Under Rubble Of House In Uman. Death Toll Rose To 23

The death toll from the missile attack on Uman rose to 23. Another child's body was taken out from under the rubble. It was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine.

"As of 7 p.m., a child's body had been found... Death toll: 23, of which four are children," it said.

Recall that today at 4:30 a.m. the enemy launched a missile strike on Uman. One of the missiles hit a residential nine-story building, the first entrance was almost destroyed.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that, according to preliminary data, 109 people lived in this entrance, which was made up of 46 apartments, of which 27 were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously it was known that two ten-year-old children were killed by a hit of Russian missiles in a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Region. In total, the death toll from the Russian missile attack of the city of Uman, Cherkasy Region, was 14.