Night Attack On Kyiv. Debris Falls Cause Fire In Several Areas Of Capital

At night, the aggressor country launched a rocket attack on the capital for the ninth time since the beginning of May, carrying out an attack from strategic bombers Tu-95MS, Tu-160 from the Caspian region. In Kyiv, air defense worked, but the debris caused a fire in the Darnytskyi District.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has announced this.

"In Kyiv, air alarm continues. Air defense is working. According to preliminary information, the fall of debris in the Darnytskyi District of the capital was recorded," he wrote.

Immediately after the explosions, Klitschko said that in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi Districts, he reported that all services were on their way to the scene.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later reported that as a result of the fall of debris, a non-residential building caught fire in the Desnianskyi District.

"Fire in a garage cooperative as a result of falling debris in the Darnytskyi District. In the same area, debris falls in several more places. Preliminary - an explosion also in the Desnianskyi district," the mayor of the capital said.

According to preliminary information, there were no injuries due to the fall of debris.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 15-16, the Russian occupiers carried out a massive missile attack in Kyiv. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the message of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defense equipment was able to shoot down all missiles and drones launched by the invaders.