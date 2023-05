Damage to the Patriot air defense system after missile attack of the aggressor state of Russia on Kyiv on the night of May 16 is minimal. This was reported by CNN on Wednesday, May 17, with reference to the comments of three U.S. officials.

One official said the U.S. had sent specialists to inspect the Patriot system and found minor damage. The system itself is operational and the Patriot's radar component, one of its most critical elements, was not damaged, officials said. U.S. officials do not consider it necessary to take the system out for repair, CNN writes.

"A complete Patriot battery has six main components: generators, radar, control station, antennas, launch station, and interceptor missiles. The components work together to launch a Patriot missile and successfully guide it to its target. It is unclear which part of the Patriot was damaged, or it was damaged by an actual missile strike or falling debris," the message said.

CNN quotes the statement of the spokesman of the Air Force Command of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, that the American Patriot air defense system cannot be destroyed by the Kinzhal missile: "Do not worry about the fate of the Patriot. From a technical point of view, the Patriot is a system consisting of components that can be located at a distance from each other".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 15-16, the aggressor country of Russia carried out another missile and air attack on Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the anti-aircraft defenses shot down all the missiles and all the drones launched by the occupiers.

On May 17, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat stated that it is impossible to destroy the Patriot with the help of Kinzhal missiles.

At the same time, the Reuters agency received confirmation from its own sources that the military of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation were able to damage the American Patriot anti-missile defense system.