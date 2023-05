Russian missile attacks on the evening of May 8 and on the night of May 9 did not damage power plants and trunk networks of Ukraine.

This is reported by Ukrenergo in the Telegram channel.

At the same time, the distribution networks of the border and front-line areas, which are constantly suffering from the enemy, of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions are damaged due to shelling by the Russians, the press service noted.

In particular, more than 1,200 consumers remain without power in the Chernihiv Region as a result of shelling. Regional power distribution company’s crews are waiting for permission from the military to restore power. Also, this morning in the Kherson Region, as a result of shelling, power was cut off to consumers whose electricity was restored only yesterday. Power engineers are working on restoration.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity production currently fully covers consumption. Due to the still ongoing flooding, the hydroelectric plants continue to operate around the clock. Wind and solar power plants also operate seasonally. Electricity exports to Moldova and Poland continue. There is no import to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 9, Russian troops fired 25 sea and air-based missiles into the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv.