The aggressor state of Russia has not given up its plans for the complete capture and destruction of Ukraine, for which it is using about 369,000 personnel and about 5,900 units of heavy weapons against Ukrainian troops. This was stated in the message of the media site of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine Military Media Center on Wednesday, April 26.

The long-term plans of the leadership of the Russian Federation remain unchanged - to force the leadership of Ukraine to negotiate, therefore, in the near future, the occupiers will focus on trying to push the Defense Forces out of important centers of the Donetsk Region, the Center notes. Bakhmut remains the primary target of the invaders, as well as Avdiyivka and Maryinka. The aggressor state will try to enter the administrative border of the Donetsk Region and maintain control over the temporarily occupied territories.

"It is recorded that for this purpose the Russian troops strengthened their ground grouping by one regiment. According to the latest data, Russia threw up to 48 brigades and 122 regiments into the hostilities against Ukraine, the occupation forces number about 315 formations. In total, the enemy uses about 369,000 personnel and about 5,900 units of heavy weapons against the Ukrainian troops," the message said.

At the same time, an attack from the direction of Belarus looks extremely unlikely, but the Russian Federation will continue to keep the civilian and military infrastructure of Ukraine under threat of massive missile strikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, stated that threats to use nuclear weapons from Moscow are heard more often as soon as the situation on the front for the occupiers worsens.

On April 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the occupiers had concentrated their efforts on offensives in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions, in which the Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks over the past day.

According to data as of Wednesday morning, April 26, the Ukrainian military eliminated 640 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 188,410 soldiers.