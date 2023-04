As of the morning of Wednesday, April 26, the Ukrainian military eliminated 640 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 188,410 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 14 artillery systems and 11 AFVs.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 26, 2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 188,410 (+ 640) persons eliminated,

tanks ‒ 3,692 (+ 4) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 7,162 (+ 11) units,

artillery systems - 2,877 (+ 14) units,

MLRS - 539 (+ 0) units,

air defense equipment - 292 (+ 1) units,

aircraft - 308 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 294 (+ 0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 2,440 (+ 3),

cruise missiles - 911 (+ 0),

ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 5,792 (+ 8) units,

special equipment - 352 (+ 7)

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the losses of Russian occupation forces significantly decreased, compared with previous months - obviously, as they switched to defense.

Meanwhile, as of the morning of Tuesday, April 25, the Ukrainian military eliminated 690 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 187,770 military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 94 units of Russian equipment and weapons.