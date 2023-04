The worse the situation at the front, the more often Moscow threatens to use nuclear weapons.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov wrote about this on Twitter.

According to him, any threats of the Russian Federation regarding the use of nuclear weapons are a manifestation of powerlessness and fear.

"The worse the situation at the front, the more often hysterical "nuclear" statements will be heard, as an indicator of the Kremlin's understanding of the inevitability of defeat and the inevitability of retribution," he added.

It will be recalled that, according to Danilov, with the improvement of weather conditions, the Russian occupying forces may also attempt to attack some areas of the front. As for the counteroffensive of the AFU, Ukrainians will be able to see it only after the start of the operation.

In addition, Budanov is sure that Russia will not launch a nuclear strike in the event of the entry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Crimea. Medvedev later said that the Russians "will not waver" if they decide to use weapons of mass destruction.