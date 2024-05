Enemy offensive in Kharkiv Region may be the first wave of attacks - President Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that russia's offensive in the Kharkiv Region can only be the "first wave".

The Head of State said this in an interview with the AFP agency.

According to him, russia's offensive "may consist of several waves, there was the first wave" in the Kharkiv Region.

The President noted that, in general, the situation in the Kharkiv Region, where russia captured several border villages, is "controlled", but "not stabilized".

In particular, according to his data, russian troops penetrated 5-10 kilometers along the northeastern border before they were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

"We must be sober and understand that they are going deeper into our territory. Not the other way around. And this is still their advantage," he said, adding that "he still does not consider this a great success for the russian federation."

As for Kharkiv, Zelenskyy believes that russian forces "want to attack" the city, although they understand that it will be "very difficult." At the same time, according to him, "if this continues, we will be forced to create a security zone."