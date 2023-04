Kursk And Belgorod Left Without May 9 Parade, Because Russia Afraid Of Attack

In the aggressor country of Russia, which is trying to capture part of Ukraine, they decided to cancel the traditional military parade on May 9, because they are worried about their safety.

The Russian Interfax writes about this with reference to the head of the Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoyt.

According to him, the decision to cancel the parade was made together with "federal colleagues" who ensure security in the region. Allegedly, this happened because of the "current situation". In addition, there is now a "yellow" (high) level of terrorist danger in the region.”

A few days earlier, the parade on May 9 was canceled in Belgorod. There, the local governor, Alexander Gladkov, said that the region fears a possible attack from the Ukrainian side.

We will remind you that on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, trying to quickly capture part of the territory of Ukraine, including Kyiv. However, after the failure of these plans, the Kremlin, according to British intelligence, plans to issue foreign debt obligations to finance a protracted war against Ukraine. This shows that the Russian Federation is running out of money for the war it started.

In addition, in the capital of the terrorist country, air defense systems are installed on government buildings.

On January 19, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev admitted that Russia could lose the war.