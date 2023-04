The enemy concentrated their efforts on offensives on the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes, in which the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 39 enemy attacks.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU.

The enemy concentrates its main offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. The units in the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 39 enemy attacks on the specified areas in the front during the past day. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariyinka.

During the past day, the enemy conducted three missile strikes, of which two rockets were launched with the S-300 air defense system and hit the center in the peaceful city of Kupiyansk, Kharkiv Region. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, the building in the local history museum was destroyed, next to which there is no military object, and other civilian infrastructure was damaged. The enemy also carried out 13 airstrikes and fired 49 MLRS rockets at our troops' positions and the critical infrastructure of populated areas.

In addition, he carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Leonivka, Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Koreniok, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Novoivanivka, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Kostiantynivka, and Basivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Udy, Veterynarne, Zelene, Neskuchne, Strelecha, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, and Ambarne in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted artillery and mortar attacks on Topoli, Kamiyanka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi, Kupiyansk, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman axis. The enemy used artillery fire to hit Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, and Torske, Yampil, Siversk, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Pereyizne in the Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the axis in the settlements of Bohdanivka, Khromove, and Klishchiyivka. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Sieverne, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions near Sieverne and Pervomaiske settlements in the Donetsk Region without success. It also shelled settlements near the contact line, such as Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Stepove, Tonenke, Vodiane, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Marinka axis, during the past day, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area in the Marinka settlement. Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviyivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis. It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Yehorivka, Pavlivka, Prechystivka, Novoukrayinka, Zolota Nyva, Novomayorske, Shakhtarske, Neskuchne, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. At the same time, during the day, it shelled more than 40 settlements. Among them are Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and Kozatske, Odradokamiyanka, Olhivka, Lviv, Kizomys, and the city of Kherson. More than ten residential buildings of civilians were damaged, with two guided aerial bombs hitting the settlement of Kizomys. Two were destroyed. The local church and other civil infrastructure were also destroyed.

Over the past 24 hours, the AFU Air Force has carried out six strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment in the occupiers and a strike on an anti-aircraft missile complex. Besides, two enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the Zala and Orlan-10 types were shot down.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery units hit the anti-aircraft missile complex, four personnel concentration areas, and the aggressor's radar station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the battles for Bakhmut are essential for the enemy and the AFU. For several months on this axis, the AFU has been holding back the advance of the Russian invaders and preventing them from expanding the front. The commander of the AFU Ground Forces named the reasons for Bakhmut's detention.

The Russian occupation force reduced the pressure on Vuhledar, but the Avdiyivka-Marinka axis remains difficult.