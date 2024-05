Share:













In most directions, the enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defense of our troops. Since the beginning of the current day, there have already been 44 combat clashes, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove axes. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are restraining the onslaught of the russian occupiers and promptly reacting to the change in the situation.

This is stated in the daily's operational summary from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on the department's official page on the Facebook social network.

According to operational information as of 1:30 p.m. on May 18, in the Kharkiv axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried five times to break through the lines of our defense in the areas of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne and Udy, using a total of 17 guided aerial bombs. In addition, in some areas, Ukrainian units conducted assault operations.

During the day in this axis, the enemy lost: 25 personnel, 12 units of military equipment and weapons.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Donetsk Region alone, the enemy's total losses amount to about 115 russian occupiers and 15 units of military equipment.

In the Prydniprovsk axis, the russian invaders made three attempts to knock out our soldiers from Krynky on the left bank of the Dnieper. They had no success.

In the rest of the axes, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the units, the Ukrainian soldiers hold their positions and inflict losses on the russian occupiers.

In addition, the russian aggressor shelled the settlements of Bleshnia and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv Region, Popivka, Iskryskivshchyna and Boyaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy Region. Launched a missile attack on Ovidiopol in the Odesa Region.