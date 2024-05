Share:













Terrorist country russia's total defense and security spending could exceed 8.7% of GDP in 2024, president vladimir putin said, ordering "to use this money carefully and efficiently".

The Moscow Times informs about this.

"In 2024, our combined defense and security spending will be approximately 8.7% of GDP. It may be a little more. It is certainly not 13%, as it was in the Soviet Union, but it is still a solid amount. It is a big resource, and we are obliged to dispose of it very carefully and efficiently," putin said.

"While increasing defense and security spending, we still assume that all social obligations to citizens must be met, and our goals of national development in all directions, including social, must be achieved."

Against the background of Moscow's "special operation" in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two years, the russian authorities planned to spend RUB 10.78 trillion, or 29.4% of the total amount of expenses, on defense financing in 2024.

Compared to 2021, before the start of military aggression in Ukraine, when defense spending amounted to RUB 3.57 trillion, nominal spending on the army and state defense orders should triple in 2024, and double as a percentage of total budget spending.