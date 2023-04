Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk tested the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which has been on combat duty in Ukraine since April this year.

He announced this in his Telegram, publishing a corresponding video.

"Since April 2023, the Patriot air defense system has been on combat duty in Ukraine! Modern Western equipment has its own peculiarities, but our defenders of the sky are quickly mastering it and are already ready to destroy the Russian occupier! The division commander allowed me to test the Patriot a little. Thank you, Artem, I've been dreaming of doing this for a long time!" the message says.

In addition, Oleshchuk thanked the Western partners, the leadership of the state and the army, that the Air Force finally received what it was so longing for - a weapon against "ballistics".

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, checked the combat positions of the Patriot air defense system in one of the directions and took a photo against the background of the installation.

We will remind, on April 19, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that Patriot air defense systems had arrived in Ukraine.