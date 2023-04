Russia dropped 2 guided aerial bombs in the south of Ukraine in the Kherson Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

At the same time, during the past day, it shelled more than 40 settlements.

Among them are Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia Region and Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Olhivka, Lvove, Kizomys, as well as Kherson.

As a result of two guided aerial bombs hitting the settlement of Kizomys, more than 10 residential buildings of civilians were damaged.

2 - completely destroyed.

The local church and other civil infrastructure were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is actively using aviation and cruise aerial bombs in 4 regions of Ukraine.

Russian aviation suffered significant losses at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, because they believed that "walking in the sky" would be easy for them. The Russian aircraft shot down at the beginning of the full-scale invasion were the best in the Russian Federation.