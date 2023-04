Teams Of Belarus And Russia Should Be Disqualified From Everywhere - Coaches Sabo And Markevych Spoke About De

Former coaches of the National Football Team of Ukraine Myron Markevych and Yozhef Sabo commented on the decision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ban national teams from participating in tournaments with the terrorist state Russia and its ally Belarus, FanDay reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Youth and Sports made a decision to ban delegations of Ukrainian national teams from participating in competitions to which Russians and Belarusians were admitted. Given that the National Football Teams of Ukraine and Belarus are playing in the selection for Euro-2024, the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF), according to the logic of the ministry, should withdraw our team from the tournament. Such a decision may cause disqualification of our national team from UEFA.

"I don't see anything good in this decision. I think it's wrong. Why should our athletes suffer? I don't know what the Ministry of Youth and Sports was guided by when it made such a decision," Myron Markevych expressed his opinion.

Instead, according to Markevych, it was necessary to do everything possible so that the Belarusians, following the Russians, were also not allowed to participate in the competition.

"We had to put all our strength into it! The Ukrainian national team is participating in the selection for Euro-2024, we have to play!" Markevych emphasized.

The well-known football coach Yozhef Sabo shares similar statements of his colleagues.

"I believe that the Ministry of Youth and Sports made the right decision, I support it. How could UEFA allow Belarus to participate in the competition? These are not our problems, but theirs. Belarus and Russia should be disqualified from everywhere! They are fighting against us.

I believe that if Belarus will play in the selection for Euro-2024, then we should not take part there! Lukashenko and his henchmen are the same scumbags as the Russians. I do not mean all Belarusians, but those who are fighting against us. Lukashenko handed Belarus over to Russia. Belarus no longer exists, there is Russia-2.

It turns out that Russia-2 is participating in the competition. Wait, soon Russian football players will accept Belarusian citizenship and play calmly. They invent all sorts of tricks to bypass the prohibitions.

It would be better if they disqualified us (if we don't make it to the Euro selection match), but we can't play with the Belarusians in the same tournament! Then we will play friendly matches. I even told my children and grandchildren: "As long as I'm alive, you will never be friends and communicate with Russians and Belarusians!" Yozhef Sabo expressed himself emotionally.

Sabo believes that Ukraine needs to make a noise in Europe and get the support of the EU countries.

"Only Europe can help us! There is no hope for the IOC, FIFA and UEFA! All the corrupt man who were sold for Gazprom's money are sitting there. Of course, if the Ukrainian national team does not participate in international tournaments, then Rebrov will not go here. What should he do here then. But if we play, I want to see Rebrov at the head of our national team. We don't need a foreigner. Rebrov has proven that he is a qualified coach, he did not come from the street. But if we withdraw from the Euro qualification, then Rebrov should not be invited," Yozhef Sabo concluded.