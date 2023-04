The G7 countries provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than USD 5 billion. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook.

"According to the results of the negotiations with the finance ministers of the G7 countries within the framework of the Spring Meetings, we received assurances of additional support for Ukraine in the amount of more than USD 5 billion. In particular, we agreed on additional support packages with France, Germany and Great Britain," the Prime Minister said.

In addition, Switzerland will provide Ukraine with CHF 1.8 billion over the next six years. Denmark is creating a special fund and plans to fill it with EUR 1 billion.

Spain, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Iceland, and the Netherlands will also provide additional support to Ukraine.