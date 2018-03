Oleksandr Yaroslavsky and UEFA Executives Discuss Prospects of Cooperation on Kharkiv Projects

Events

UEFA Asks FFU To Justify Licensing Dynamo Kyiv To Participate In European Competitions

World

Poroshenko Appoints Klitschko, UEFA's Vice President Surkis Deputy Chairpersons Of Organizational Committee For Preparation, Carrying Out 2018 Champions League Finals

Events

Turkey National Football Team were Accommodated in the Hotel belonging to the Oleksandr Yaroslavsky

Events

Shakhtar Donetsk To Play 1/16 Finals Of Europa League Against Spain’s Celta Vigo In Kharkiv

Politics

UEFA Dealing With Disciplinary Case In UEFA Champions League Dynamo - Besiktas Match February 2

Events

UEFA Selects Dynamo Stadium In Kyiv To Host Final Match Of Women's Champions League In 2018

Politics

UEFA Selects Kyiv To Champions League Final In 2018

Politics

Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Napoli On First Match Of Champions League Group Stage