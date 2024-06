Share:













From June 18, a QR code has appeared in the Reserve+ application, after scanning it, the authorized bodies can check the validity of the electronic military registration document, which has the same legal force as the paper one.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To receive an electronic military registration document, it is enough to log in to the Reserve+ application and update your personal data. If you have already updated your data before, download the application again from the App Store or Google Play Market," explained Deputy Minister of Defense, Kateryna Chernohorenko.

You can also generate a PDF version of the electronic military registration document in the application.

In addition, in Reserve+ the function "Correct data online" is now available for two cases:

"I am a serviceman, but still registered" - for those servicemen, whose current status was not reflected in the Oberih register;

"Data not found" - for all persons liable for military service, who received such a notification in the Reserve+ application.

"Citizens can fill out an application that will be sent to the Oberih register for data correction. The information is updated remotely - there is no need to go to the territorial recruitment and social support center for this," Chernohorenko said.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the application is gradually being rolled out in the App Store and Google Play Market - and will be available to everyone within a few days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Defense data, as of June 14, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians liable for military service have updated their data in the Reserve+ application.

On May 17, the Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists called Reserve+. Data must be updated by July 16.