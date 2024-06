Defense Ministry purchasing uniforms for pilots for the first time

The procurement agency of the Ministry of Defense "State Rear Operator" is centrally purchasing uniforms for the flight crew of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, the procurement of pilot uniforms and engineering and technical staff of flight units was handled by military units.

"The purpose of the procurement reform is to increase efficiency so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive everything they need on time. Thanks to the centralized procurement of clothing for pilots, the burden on military units is reduced. It is also a potential opportunity to reduce costs thanks to competition and ensuring a unified approach to quality," said the Deputy Minister of Defense, Dmytro Klimenkov.

The State Rear Operator has already announced tenders for eight positions:

suits for flight and engineering staff;

leather and fur jackets;

demi-season jackets for flight and engineering staff;

lightweight boots for pilots;

fur gloves.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the clothing of the flight crew must meet all technical requirements: withstand exposure to high temperatures for 10 seconds, not melt, be comfortable and at the same time protect against the cold.

The total expected cost of purchases amounted to more than UAH 15.7 million.

