Share:













Copied



Coca-Cola Company brand drinks can still be found in russian supermarkets. In the aggressor country, there is a subsidiary company - Coca-Cola HBC, which will receive profits from the russian market.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

After a full-scale invasion, Coca-Cola Co. was one of the first to announce that it was withdrawing from the russian market. The company asked its partners to remove its products from stores and supermarkets.

However, Coca-Cola did not completely disappear from stores. Sometimes local manufacturers simply replaced the label with a similar red one. So, in the russian federation, the beverage "Dobry Cola" is sold, which does not differ in taste from the usual "Coca Cola".

Bloomberg suggests that Multon Partners was the manufacturer of the cola in the russian federation. This company is owned by a separate London-based company Coca-Cola HBC, in which the American parent company owns 21% of the shares. Now this manufacturing company is bottling "fake" Dobry Cola. Coca-Cola HBC receives profits from its sale.

In addition, on the russian market you can find the original cola, which is brought from Georgia or Kazakhstan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, soft sweet beverages under the Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta brands may return to the russian market. The American producer of soft drinks The Coca-Cola Company, which in 2022 withdrew the Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta brands from the russian market, in April submitted three applications for the registration of trademarks of the same name to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent).