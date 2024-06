Share:













Rwanda has disappeared from the list of signatories of the joint communique of the Global Peace Summit.

This became known from the updated list of communique signatory countries.

Rwanda disappeared from the list of signatories in the latest version of the document dated June 17, although it was among the signatories in the original version.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the website of the Federal Council of Switzerland informed that the two countries had withdrawn their signatures under the joint communique after the Peace Summit in Switzerland. But the President's Office denied this information. Zhovkva explained that these two countries did not sign the final document of the Peace Summit at all. According to him, a "procedure of tacit consent" or "consent by default" worked during the event. The deputy head of the President's Office emphasized that it is incorrect to talk about the withdrawal of signatures or withdrawal of consent by these two states. Work is underway with Iraq and Jordan, perhaps the countries need more time, Zhovkva suggested.

On June 16, mass media reported that 12 countries and 4 organizations did not sign the joint communique following the results of the Peace Summit.