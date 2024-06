Share:













As a result of the attack of the russian occupation army on the Poltava Region on June 17, nine people, including two children, were hospitalized. Also, as a result of the attack, 16 buildings were damaged, including 9 residential apartment buildings.

This was announced by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Filip Pronin.

"Absolutely everyone suffers from the russian army. Children, adults, animals. Everything alive on our land. Poltava Region is recovering from yesterday's events. The occupiers struck the Poltava community. 22 people sought medical help, including three children. Nine people were hospitalized, among them two children. 16 buildings were damaged, 9 of them are residential apartment buildings," Pronin wrote on his Telegram channel and published photos of the consequences of the russian strike.

On June 17, the russians attacked the Poltava community. Photo: Telegram/Filip Pronin / Poltava Regional Military Administration

Animals also suffer from the russian army. Photo: Telegram/Filip Pronin / Poltava Regional Military Administration

Consequences of shelling on June 17. Photo: Telegram/Filip Pronin / Poltava Regional Military Administration

Consequences of russian shelling in Poltava Region. Photo: Telegram/Filip Pronin / Poltava Regional Military Administration

16 buildings were damaged in the Poltava Region as a result of the russian attack. Photo: Telegram/Filip Pronin / Poltava Regional Military Administration

On June 17, the russians attacked the Poltava Region. Photo: Telegram/Filip Pronin / Poltava Regional Military Administration

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, russia launched a missile attack on the Poltava district, as a result of which power lines were damaged. Due to the enemy attack, 53,000 household and 2,400 legal consumers were cut off.