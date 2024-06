Share:













Copied



The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drones attacked oil depots in the Rostov Oblast of russia.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Last night was the most explosive for the Rostov oil depots Azovska and Azovnefteprodukt, which have a total of 22 fuel tanks. Local residents counted the explosions all night and were complaining that another drone had reached the target. It was especially loud in the area of ​​the railway station and near port, where oil depots and fuel terminals are located. After the successful operation of SSU drones, powerful fires started at the facilities," the interlocutor said.

In total, the SSU drones carried out more than 20 successful attacks on the objects of the russian oil complex in various regions.

"The SSU will continue to implement "drone sanctions" against the russian oil refining complex and reduce the economic potential of the enemy, which provides the aggressor with resources for waging war against Ukraine," the informed source said.

