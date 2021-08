The executive committee of the Ukrainian Football Federation has postponed the issue of appointment of the Ukrainian national football team’s head coach because of, among other things, the main candidate for the post, Serhii Rebrov.

Sources in the Ukrainian Football Federation disclosed this to have the Ukrainian News Agency.

The executive committee was scheduled to hold a meeting on August 12, but the meeting was postponed.

The date of the executive committee’s meeting will be known on August 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Football Federation’s executive committee was unable to appoint the head coach of the Ukrainian national football team on August 9 and instructed the administration to hold talks with potential candidates.

The main candidate for the post is the former head coach of the Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencváros (Hungary) football clubs Serhii Rebrov.

