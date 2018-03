Ukrainian Heraskevych Finishes 12th In Skeleton At 2018 Winter Olympics In PyeongChang

Ukrainian Kovbasnyuk Finishes 49th In Men's Downhill At Winter Olympics In South Korea

UEFA Asks FFU To Justify Licensing Dynamo Kyiv To Participate In European Competitions

Poroshenko Appoints Klitschko, UEFA's Vice President Surkis Deputy Chairpersons Of Organizational Committee For Preparation, Carrying Out 2018 Champions League Finals

World Sailing Recognizes Illegal Competitions In Sevastopol

FC Dynamo Kyiv Demands Officials Written Guarantees Of Security From Interior Ministry, SBU, State Guard Department To Play Match In Mariupol On August 26

Court Holds Hoverla Football Club Bankrupt

FC Dynamo Kyiv: NBU Bans PrivatBank From Crediting Football Club

Ukrainian Football Federation Reelects MP Pavelko President, Elects Kholodnytskyi First Vice-President

Kholodnytskyi Running For Ukrainian Football Federation Vice-President

UEFA Selects Kyiv To Champions League Final In 2018

Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Napoli On First Match Of Champions League Group Stage

Ukraine's Open Team 2nd In World Chess Olympiad In Azerbaijan

Ukrainian Tsvetov Wins Gold In 100m Running At Brazil Paralympics