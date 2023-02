The large offensive of the Russian army is not effective due to the insufficient level of training of mobilized soldiers, who make up the majority in it.

This is stated in a review of analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Military analysts note with reference to Ukraine's data that for the third time Russia is forced to complement the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Pacific Fleet in their assault on Vuhledar. At the same time, according to sources in the brigade itself, it consists of 80-90% of mobilized personnel.

“These mobilized men have likely received limited individual training and lack the unit cohesion and professional training or experience necessary for large-scale mechanized offensives,” analysts say.

One example of the brigade's unsuccessful offensives on Vuhledar is the case when a Russian tank group came across mines, experts say. Russian soldiers then showed a complete inability to detect minefields and respond to them correctly.

"Russia may deploy additional mobilized elements that may be able to conduct sound defensive operations or attrition-based offensive operations to the Vuhledar frontline, but these mobilized soldiers are unlikely to become effective mechanized elements capable of mounting successful offensive operations in any short period of months,” the ISW concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Monday, February 13, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 560 Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion increased to 138,340 troops.

Meanwhile, the occupiers continue to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions, while suffering significant losses.