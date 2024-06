Share:













Copied



The leader of the aggressor country of russia, vladimir putin, before the Peace Summit in Switzerland, to which russia was not invited, named his conditions for peace negotiations with Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the kremlin on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are ready to sit down at the negotiating table - even tomorrow. We have always longed for peace.... We are not talking about "freezing" the conflict, but about its final end. As soon as Kyiv agrees to such a course of events as proposed today, agrees to the complete withdrawal of their troops from the DPR and LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions and really starts this process, we are ready to start negotiations without postponing them," putin said.

He also noted that the principle position of the russian federation, as at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, remains the neutral non-aligned non-nuclear status of Ukraine, its demilitarization and denazification.

"The rights, freedoms and interests of Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine must be fully ensured, new territorial realities, the status of Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions as subjects of the Russian Federation must be recognized," he added.

Putin emphasized that in the future "all these basic principled provisions" should be fixed "in the form of fundamental international agreements".

Finally, he added that all Western sanctions against the russian federation also need to be lifted.

According to the leader of the russian federation, after the implementation of the steps proposed by him, russia is ready to gradually restore relations of trust and good neighborliness with Ukraine and in Europe in general.

At the same time, putin repeated that he considers Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be an illegitimate representative of Ukraine and made it clear that he is ready to negotiate with Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Against the background of this statement, putin continues to threaten nuclear weapons, saying that we have already come unacceptably close to the point of no return.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 15-16, the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland will host the Peace Summit, which Ukraine expects will become a platform that will start the future peace process.

Official invitations to participate in the conference were sent to more than 160 countries and international organizations, about 100 accepted.

At the same time, the aggressor state russia was not invited to the Peace Summit.

The leader of the aggressor country of russia, vladimir putin, continues to blame Western countries for the current extremely dangerous state of affairs and to threaten with nuclear weapons, saying that they have already come unacceptably close to the point of no return.