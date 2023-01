Those mobilized from the Russian Federation often end up on the front lines without proper training, die from injuries because they do not receive the necessary medical care, and become victims of abuse as a result of illegal relationships between servicemen.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

"The command of the Russian occupation forces, as a rule, sends the mobilized to the front positions almost without proper provision and training, which leads to massive losses among them," she said.

At the same time, this category of conscripts suffers the most from contemptuous treatment and violent actions by Russian servicemen.

"A characteristic phenomenon in units of the Russian occupation forces is bullying and inflicting physical injuries on mobilized people, which are counted as domestic injuries, including cases that led to deaths as a result of illegal relations between servicemen," she explained.

In addition, according to the deputy minister, in connection with the intensification of hostilities, a significant increase in the number of wounded occupiers is noted, most of whom die due to failure to provide them with timely primary medical care.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation is conducting preparatory measures for the next wave of mobilization in the occupied Crimea.

In addition, in the Russian Federation, a new wave of mobilization will take place with increased attention to the residents of the "central regions".