David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, believes that Western countries need to start hunting for the "ghost fleet" of tankers transporting russian oil to circumvent sanctions.

He made the corresponding statement while answering a question from a journalist of the Italian publication Corriere della Sera.

Cameron was asked what he expects from the G7 countries and Italy, which this year chairs the organization.

According to Cameron, the first thing he would like to see from the Italian presidency is tough sanctions against individuals and legal entities that help russia supply its military machine.

After Brexit (the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union), London increased its arsenal of sanctions. He noted that these sanctions are not limited to companies operating in the UK or EU countries.

"We will go after them around the world. Yes, we will impose sanctions on companies in China, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan and even Israel that we believe are supplying dual-use materials to the Russian military machine," Cameron said.

He added that a "ghost fleet" of tankers is needed, which illegally transports russian oil around the world.

"I want to make sure that it will be blocked. We will show Putin that we fully support Ukraine: we will hunt for money, for oil, we will stop the gas, we will stop the ships, we will do everything possible," Cameron said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of April of this year, the Guardian (UK media) published an article in which it is said that the UK is buying a record amount of russian oil, using a loophole in the sanctions.

We will remind, earlier in March, the Bloomberg agency reported that due to increased sanctions pressure, russia's revenues from oil sales decreased in the last month of winter.