Share:













Copied



About 130 kilometers of fence were built on the Latvian-russian border, which is 46% of the total length of the border.

Delfi reported it.

Construction work is ongoing at the same time on six sites, and the completion of the fence on the priority sites is planned by the end of 2024, said Jeļena Gavrilova, a member of the board of Valsts nekustamie īpašumi (VNĪ).

"Construction of the fence on the Latvian-Russian border, which is missing, is one of the highest priorities of VNĪ, so everything is being done to ensure the fastest possible pace of construction, and work is going on at the same time in several areas," Gavrilova said, stressing that for a week on average, they build a site six kilometers long.

Construction work on particularly difficult sections with a length of about 28 kilometers and infrastructure construction will continue until the end of 2025.

In total, the Latvian-russian border is 283.6 kilometers long.

Recall that earlier the Ukrainian News agency reported that Lithuania wants to build fences on the border with Belarus, even in swamps.