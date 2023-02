Failure At Vuhledar Undermines Russian Confidence In Ability To Launch New Offensive - ISW

The Russian military is preparing to intensify its attacks in eastern Ukraine in the coming weeks. However, the enemy does not have the necessary resources to launch a large-scale offensive operation.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a new report.

According to analysts, Russian media bloggers appear demoralized by the Kremlin's prospects for a major offensive. At the same time, the officials of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation are accused of creating unattainable expectations.

"Information about the tactical failures of the occupiers around Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region further weakened the Russians' belief that their troops are capable of launching a decisive offensive operation," the report says.

It will be recalled that earlier the Institute for the Study of War reported that the low level of training of the Russian mobilized troops caused the failures at Vuhledar.

On February 10, British intelligence reported that Russian troops had probably achieved tactical success in two key sectors near Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

Meanwhile, on February 11, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.