The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food predicts a decrease in the harvest of grain and leguminous crops by 6.7% to 56 million tons in 2024 compared to 2023.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, the wheat harvest is forecast at the level of 21 million tons, barley - 5 million tons, corn - 28.5 million tons.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicted a 12.7% drop in the grain harvest to 52.4 million tons in 2024.

The total export of cereals is forecast at the level of 43 million tons, in particular, wheat - 15 million tons, barley - 2.5 million tons, corn - about 25 million tons.

Also, the ministry maintained the forecast for the harvest of oil crops at the level of 22 million tons, which is 1.4% less than in 2023.

In particular, the rapeseed harvest is expected at the level of 4 million tons, sunflower - at 13 million tons.

The soybean harvest is forecast at the level of 5 million tons, which will be a record figure in the history of Ukraine.

The export of oil and products of their processing is expected to exceed 17 million tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food forecast a 10% decrease in the yield of grain and leguminous crops, or 8 million tons, to 74 million tons in 2024 compared to 2023.