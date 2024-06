Something went wrong. Invaders lost 5 boats in a day in south

Share:













Copied



During the day, the defense forces of the south destroyed five enemy boats and other russian equipment. More than 100 occupiers were killed.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this on Facebook on June 13.

"Minus 5 boats of the enemy per day in the South. Hmm. Usually, it’s 1-2. Something 'went wrong", apparently," wrote Pletenchuk.

The press service of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine added that during the day there was also confirmation of the loss of 111 enemy personnel. In just one day, the russians lost 30 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the south, namely:

1 tank

6 guns

1 mortar

16 units of armored vehicles

5 boats

1 ATV

An ammunition storage place and 5 observation posts were also destroyed

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the operators of the Special Operations Forces struck one of the latest developments, the russian mobile radar station ‘Kasta-2E2’, which is considered a state-of-the-art weapon.

On Monday, June 10, the russian army captured the village of Ivanivske in the Donetsk Region, near Chasiv Yar.