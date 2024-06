Share:













In the future, soft sweet drinks under the Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta brands may return to the russian market. The American producer of soft drinks The Coca-Cola Company, which in 2022 withdrew the Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta brands from the russian market, in April submitted three applications to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register trademarks of the same name, russian Vedomosti reports with reference to Rospotent data.

This step, according to the russian publication, may indicate the company's plans to soon return to the russian market.

As you know, The Coca-Cola Company left the russian market in 2022 after the start of a full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, another russian publication, The Insider, reported that the russian division of the Coca-Cola company had quadrupled its profit over the past year. Also, according to the publication, the company now earns more than before the start of the war in Ukraine, selling its products under the "Dobry Cola" brand.