Kremlin Managed To Purchase Parts For Production Of Strike Drones In US - ISW

The Russian Federation has managed to purchase components for strike drones in the United States. The inefficiency of Western sanctions against Iran and the Russian Federation is to blame.

It is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is noted that Russia and Iran are advancing plans to build an Iranian plant for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation. Earlier, Iran opened a drone factory in Tajikistan.

In addition, the Russian Federation can use its significant economic ties with Tajikistan through the CSTO and the EAEU to launder drone components or purchase manufactured drones for use in Ukraine, bypassing international sanctions.

According to the British investigation team Conflict Armament Research (CAR), 82% of Iranian drones Shahed-131, Shahed 136 and Mohajer-6 shot down in Ukraine had chips, semiconductors and other components that came from the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, most Western companies whose components were found in downed Iranian drones in Ukraine, since the beginning of the war, have denied the direct sale of components to Russia, Iran or Belarus.

Currently, Russia in the war against Ukraine uses Shakhed-136 attack drones, passing them off as its Geran-2 development.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine has full information on Iran's supply of drones for the Russian Federation. If Iran dares to supply Russia with missiles, it will be another challenge for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, weapons seized by the Russians on the battlefield in Ukraine ended up in Iran, where they will try to recreate them. In return, Iran promised Russia missiles, but has not yet provided anything.