Germany has allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It includes IRIS-T air defense systems, HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, and Leopard 1 tanks, according to the German government.

The new aid package includes:

10 Leopard 1A1 tanks and ammunition for them;

20 tracked Marder infantry vehicles and ammunition;

IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defense system;

IRIS-T SLS short-range air defense system;

three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers;

two BEAVER bridge-laying tanks

two DACHS armored engineer vehicles;

Bergepanzer 2 armoured recovery vehicle;

4 Wisent 1 mine clearing tanks with spare parts;

16 tankers Zetros;

Also, in the new aid package, Germany will transfer ammunition, small arms and 4 million cartridges, means for demining and disposal of shells, boats, three AMPS systems for protecting helicopters, as well as IT equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz somewhat softened his position on the transfer of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine, stating that the decision requires consultation with allies "again and again and again."

Meanwhile, on May 31, the Federal Government of Germany, following the U.S., gave Ukraine permission to use the weapons transferred by Berlin also for strikes on military targets in russia.

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for lower expectations from the peace summit in Switzerland.