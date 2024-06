Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland for the Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"I arrived in Switzerland for the Global Peace Summit. There are two days of active work ahead with countries from all corners of the world, with different peoples who, however, are united by a common goal - to bring a just and lasting peace for Ukraine closer," he said.

The President noted that the Peace Summit will enable the global majority to take concrete steps in areas that are important to everyone in the world: nuclear and food security, the return of prisoners of war and all deported persons, including deported Ukrainian children.

Zelenskyy said that about 100 countries and international organizations will participate in the Summit.

He expressed his gratitude to all who chose to join and demonstrate global leadership and commitment to peace, international law and the UN Charter.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 15-16, a Peace Summit will be held at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, which Ukraine expects will become a platform that will start the future peace process.

Official invitations to participate in the conference were sent to more than 160 countries and international organizations, about 100 agreed. At the same time, the aggressor state russia was not invited to the Peace Summit.

Ukraine has already started preparations for the second Peace Summit, to which russia may be invited.