Share:













Copied



The security agreement between Ukraine and the United States, signed on June 13, has a legal status and must be backed by the U.S. Congress.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said this on the air of the telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The agreement has a legal status. This is the first such legally binding agreement. It legally obliges the U.S. to provide assistance to Ukraine in the corresponding 10-year period. It will also be submitted to the U.S. Congress, although it has already entered into force immediately after signing, but the Congress should also support this agreement with its resolution and we hope for a positive result. The Congress will pass the relevant resolution, and the resolution is a document, and with this document the relevant agreement approved by the U.S. President and signed on behalf of the U.S. will be supported," he said.

When asked by the presenter whether it is possible to withdraw from the agreement or terminate its validity in the event of a change of the U.S. President in the upcoming elections in the fall, Zhovkva emphasized that the agreement clearly states that the U.S., as a country, will help Ukraine and provide stable financial assistance during the validity of such an agreement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 13, the United States and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement, which provides for military assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, the security agreement with the U.S. provides for the supply of fighter squadrons to Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, stated that the security agreement with the U.S. is fundamentally different from the Budapest Memorandum, as it contains clear implementation steps and obligations of the parties.